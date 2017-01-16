FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Landing International Development proposes to implement capital reorganisation
January 16, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Landing International Development proposes to implement capital reorganisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Landing International Development Ltd

* Company proposes to implement capital reorganisation, which will entail capital reduction and sub-division

* Capital reduction involving reduction of issued share capital of company

* To cancel paid-up capital of co to extent of HK$0.09 on each of issued ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each

* To implement rights issue on basis of five shares for every one new share at subscription price of HK$0.05 per share

* Will raise proceeds approximately HK$5.14 billion before expenses from rights issue

* Sub-division on basis that every unissued ordinary share of HK$0.10 each be sub-divided into ten new shares of HK$0.01 each

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 17 Jan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

