BRIEF-Landing International Development proposes to implement capital reorganisation

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Landing International Development Ltd

* Company proposes to implement capital reorganisation, which will entail capital reduction and sub-division

* Capital reduction involving reduction of issued share capital of company

* To cancel paid-up capital of co to extent of HK$0.09 on each of issued ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each

* To implement rights issue on basis of five shares for every one new share at subscription price of HK$0.05 per share

* Will raise proceeds approximately HK$5.14 billion before expenses from rights issue

* Sub-division on basis that every unissued ordinary share of HK$0.10 each be sub-divided into ten new shares of HK$0.01 each

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 17 Jan