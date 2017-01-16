BRIEF-KPS FY sales up 17.9 pct at 144.9 million euros

Jan 16 (Reuters) - KPS AG

* FY consolidated sales at 144.9 million euros ($153.51 million)(previous year 122.9 million euros) were 22.0 million euros above equivalent year-earlier period in 2014/2015

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) posted a gratifying increase of 19.9 pct compared with previous year with a rise of 3.7 million euros to 22.3 million euros (previous year: 18.6 million euros)

* Sales and earnings performance during Q1 of new business year 2016/2017 was also extremely positive

* If forecast economic data for year 2017 do not undergo significant change, executive board continues to anticipate a significant increase in sales and earnings for business year 2016/2017