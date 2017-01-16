FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-AccorHotels nudges up value of assets in 'Booster' portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Accor :

* As part of the process for the contemplated sale of a majority of HotelInvest (Booster project), AccorHotels has entered into discussions with potential investors

* In this context, the Group today discloses the updated Gross Asset Value (GAV) of the Booster Portfolio as of December 31st, 2016, i.e. the HotelInvest Owned & Leased properties excluding Orbis.

* This valuation, which was conducted by third party experts (Jones Lang LaSalle, Cushman & Wakefield and BNP Paribas Real Estate) is 6.6 billion euros ($7 billion), i.e. a slight increase vs. the 6.5bn expected year-end value disclosed last October 5th

($1 = 0.9435 euros)

Further company coverage:

