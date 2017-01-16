FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Delta Corp issues licence for ops of casino in Sikkim
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
January 16, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Delta Corp issues licence for ops of casino in Sikkim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Delta Corp Ltd

* Says been issued licence for operations of a casino in Sikkim, under the Sikkim casino (control & tax) Act, 2002

* Says is fully ready to commence its casino operations and will do so immediately Source text: (With reference to the earlier letter dated July 26, 2016, with reference to issue of a provisional gaming license for Sikkim, Delta Corp Ltd has now informed BSE that the Company on January 16, 2017 has been issued a licence for operations of a Casino in Gangtok, Sikkim, under the Sikkim Casino (Control & Tax) Act, 2002. The Company is fully ready to commence its Casino operations and will do so immediately.) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.