Jan 16 (Reuters) - Pragma Inkaso SA :

* Acquires 182 new clients in Q4

* Acquires new debt portfolios in Q4 for 361.2 million zlotys ($87.63 million), up 137 pct year on year ($1 = 4.1220 zlotys)