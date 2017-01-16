FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE says will not relocate businesses post merger completion
January 16, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-LSE says will not relocate businesses post merger completion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Clarification statement

* Notes publication of study by Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck in relation to merger between Deutsche Börse and London Stock Exchange Group

* Further notes consequent recent press speculation in relation to possible future location of certain of its businesses as a result of merger

* Says such action is not contemplated and any statements suggesting otherwise are inaccurate and misguided Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

