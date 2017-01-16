BRIEF-LSE says will not relocate businesses post merger completion

Jan 16 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Clarification statement
* Notes publication of study by Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck in relation to merger between Deutsche Börse and London Stock Exchange Group
* Further notes consequent recent press speculation in relation to possible future location of certain of its businesses as a result of merger
* Says such action is not contemplated and any statements suggesting otherwise are inaccurate and misguided