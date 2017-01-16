FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries says Jio continues to face interconnection congestion issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says qtrly utilization levels in refining & marketing business was seasonally higher in Europe and Asia while North American utilization declined from previous quarter levels

* Says Jio continues to face interconnection congestion issues with some large operators due to inadequate provision of PoI capacities

* Says PoI capacity provided by some large operators is way below requirement, falling short of the customer addition pace of Jio

* Jio continues rapid ramp up of subscriber base;as of Dec 31, there were 72.4 million subscribers on network Source text: bit.ly/2jqAOE8 Further company coverage:

