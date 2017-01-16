FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries say additional investments proposed to be made into Jio network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :

* RIL's polymer production was down by 11% mainly due to a planned FCCU turnaround, subsequent PP plant shutdown during quarter at Jamnagar.

* In US shale operations, operational trends remained strong across joint ventures (JVs), with improving costs and declining capex in quarter

* Additional investments are proposed to be made into Jio network to enhance its coverage and capacity

* Investments are proposed to be financed largely through an equity offering, to strengthen Jio's balance sheet for growth Source text: (bit.ly/2jgcnr4) Further company coverage:

