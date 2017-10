Jan 16 (Reuters) - Catana Group SA :

* Q1 revenue 10.2 million euros ($10.81 million) versus 5.0 million euros year ago

* Reiterates outlook for 2017

* Plans growth in new boats sales of more than 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9437 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)