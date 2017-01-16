FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dish Network decides to drop Gray Television stations
January 16, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dish Network decides to drop Gray Television stations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc :

* Dish Network decides to drop Gray Television stations

* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday

* Says it is not likely that any blackout imposed by dish tomorrow will end soon

* Gray television inc - Dish's actions will not affect customers of Directv, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Cox Cable and other local providers

* Says offered Dish an extension that would have continued carriage beyond tomorrow's deadline, but Dish refused to accept it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

