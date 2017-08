Jan 16 (Reuters) - POET Technologies Inc

* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments

* Chief operating officer Subhash Deshmukh resigned effective January 13, 2017

* POET Technologies says effective January 13, position of corporate chief technology officer previously held by Daniel Desimone, has been eliminated

* POET Technologies says formally dissolving company's technology roadmap advisory board