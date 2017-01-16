FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Handsome Global Investments to buy about 69.59 pct of issued share capital of China Hanya
January 16, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Handsome Global Investments to buy about 69.59 pct of issued share capital of China Hanya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - China Hanya Group Holdings Ltd :

* China Merit and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Agreement for sale and purchase of approximately 69.59% of entire issued share capital of China Hanya Group Holdings Limited

* Deal for consideration of hk$336.2 million

* Lu Zhuo has been appointed as chief executive officer of company

* offeror will finance and satisfy consideration under offer by a loan facility granted by China Goldjoy Credit Limited

* Liu Sit Lun has resigned as chief executive officer of company

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 17 january 2017

* Offeror is Handsome Global Investments Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

