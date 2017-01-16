BRIEF-Handsome Global Investments to buy about 69.59 pct of issued share capital of China Hanya

Jan 17 (Reuters) - China Hanya Group Holdings Ltd :
* China Merit and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Agreement for sale and purchase of approximately 69.59% of entire issued share capital of China Hanya Group Holdings Limited
* Deal for consideration of hk$336.2 million
* Lu Zhuo has been appointed as chief executive officer of company
* offeror will finance and satisfy consideration under offer by a loan facility granted by China Goldjoy Credit Limited
* Liu Sit Lun has resigned as chief executive officer of company
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 17 january 2017
* Offeror is Handsome Global Investments Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: