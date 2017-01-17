FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business
January 17, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Zyto Corp:

* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business

* Zyto Corp-Entered discussions with Sunflower Health controlled by Vaughn Cook, former CEO of Co, on sale of all health and wellness related businesses

* Zyto says solar division, known as Kailo Energy, has developed solar rechargeable mobile power storage unit and is developing complete smart home energy solution

