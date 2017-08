Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei

* Kao Corp sales apparently rose to about 1.55 trillion yen in 2016 - Nikkei

* Kao Corp is expected to boost operating profit again in 2017- Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2js3gFZ