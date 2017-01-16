BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March - Nikkei

Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei

* J.Front Retailing Co's Matsuzakaya department store expects 25 billion yen in duty-free sales for year ending in Feb, down from 33.8 billion yen in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Takashimaya Co Ltd probably to reach 31.4 billion yen in duty-free sales for year ending in Feb, falling short of company's 35 billion yen guidance - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: