BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp Inc - 2016 production and cost guidance achieved

* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively

* Goldcorp Inc - aisc are expected to decrease by 20% to approximately $700 per ounce over next five years

* Company expects to produce approximately 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%) of gold in 2017

* Says all-in sustaining costs for full year 2016 are expected to be at low end of original guidance range of between $850 and $925 per ounce