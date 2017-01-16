FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 11:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc

* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia

* Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field was initially shut-in on January 10, 2017

* Company has procured a replacement electrical submersible pump for CS-3 well

* Serinus Energy says shut-in was in anticipation of 3-day strike with production stoppage, as voted for by employees at Winstar Chouech Es Saida facilities.

* Serinus Energy says Co still uncertain as to when replacement pump will be delivered to Co and exact timing for well & field to be back on production

* Serinus Energy says during shut-in period, to continue to engage in dialogue with UGTT regarding economic redundancy process

* Serinus Energy says as one part of ongoing cost savings program, company recently decided for a program of economic redundancy

* Says staff reductions in this program are necessary for company to further reduce operating costs

* Serinus Energy says in process of shutting in production, will prepare for safe mobilization of all employees out of Chouech Es Saida facilities over coming days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

