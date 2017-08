Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sybly Industries Ltd

* Sybly Industries Ltd says sybly secures its first recycled fiber export order worth  1.02 million

* Sybly Industries Ltd says entire order is to be executed within next 12 months

* Sybly Industries Ltd says order for green fiber polyester yarn from Barcelona Source text - (bit.ly/2jiUmIK) Further company coverage: