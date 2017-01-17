FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Mr Price Group says Q3 total retail sales down 0.5 percent
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mr Price Group says Q3 total retail sales down 0.5 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Limited :

* During q3, on a statutory reporting basis, group recorded growth in retail sales and other income of 0.4 pct to 6.4 bn rand over corresponding period in prior year

* Total retail sales of 6.1 bn rand (including franchise) were 0.5 pct lower (comparable stores -2.9 pct) than corresponding period

* Cash sales, which constitute 83.2 pct of total sales, decreased by 0.5 pct.

* As anticipated, difficult trading environment referred to at previous reporting periods, has extended into h2

* Poor economic growth, low levels of consumer confidence and higher selling prices driven by a weak and volatile exchange rate has resulted in a very competitive retail environment

* Retail selling price inflation for period was 10.8 pct.

* Looking ahead, any improvement in economic growth and consumer health is likely to be gradual.

* Group is hopeful that a more settled economic environment will aid planning and result in lower merchandise input costs

* Early positive signs of focused effort, particularly on mrp apparel and miladys merchandise and credit sales are encouraging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.