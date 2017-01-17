FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Casino Guichard FY 2016 sales 36 billion, 5.7 pct organic growth
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Casino Guichard FY 2016 sales 36 billion, 5.7 pct organic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Casino Guichard Perrachon Sa

* Casino - full-year 2016 sales totalled 36 billion, for organic growth of +5.7%

* Casino - in q4 2016, sales totalled 10 billion, with reported growth of +9.1% and +5.1% on an organic basis sustained by a good same-store growth

* Casino - in q4 2016, in France: growth resumed in same-store sales, up +0.2% versus -0.6% in q3 2016

* Casino: confirms that full-year 2016 trading profit in france (estimated and unaudited) is slightly over 500 million Source text - bit.ly/2j344Ow Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

