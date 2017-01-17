FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Givaudan says acquires Activ International
#Switzerland Market Report
January 17, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Givaudan says acquires Activ International

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA said it has acquired Activ International to strengthen its capabilities in natural flavour solutions.

* Activ International offers a range of natural and organic flavours, marine extracts, seafood and vegetable based culinary solutions to customers.

* With headquarters in Bienne (Switzerland), Activ operates from locations in Somerset (New Jersey, USA), Melaka (Malaysia), Mitry-Mory (Paris, France) and Arequipa (Peru), employing globally 170 employees.

* Gilles Andrier, Chief Executive of Givaudan said: "This acquisition fits with our 2020 strategy to expand our offering to deliver natural products to our customers.

* Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Activ's business would have represented approximately 40 million Swiss francs ($39.69 million) of incremental sales to Givaudan's results in 2016 on a proforma basis.

* Givaudan plans to fund the transaction from existing resources. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

