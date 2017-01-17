FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Komax Holding FY group revenue up 18 pct to c. CHF 370 mln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 17, 2017 / 5:52 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Komax Holding FY group revenue up 18 pct to c. CHF 370 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG :

* In 2016 financial year, Komax Group generated an order intake of 370.2 million Swiss francs($367.55 million), surpassing previous year’s result of 348.4 million francs by 6.3 percent

* FY revenues also recorded a significant rise of approximately 18 percent to around 370 million francs

* At 195.9 million francs, order intake in second half of 2016 was significantly higher than in first half of year (174.4 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.