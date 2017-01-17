FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics says cash position at end 2016 is EUR 20.3 mln
#Healthcare
January 17, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics says cash position at end 2016 is EUR 20.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Thomas Lienard appointed CEO

* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 amount to 20.3 million euros ($21.63 million)

* Received 2.3 million euros in non-dilutive funding granted by the Walloon region

* Expects to finalize recruitment for interim analysis of allob phase I/IIa delayed-union study shortly and to present results in H2 2017

* Also expects to provide further results from first set of 16 patients in Allob phase IIa spinal fusion trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

