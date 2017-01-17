FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli FY group sales up at CHF 3.901 bln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli FY group sales up at CHF 3.901 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lindt & Spruengli :

* FY group sales increase in Swiss francs by +6.8% to 3.901 billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion)

* FY organic sales growth +6.0%

* Strategic sales target achieved once again - despite a difficult market environment

* Group's operating margin is expected to increase within strategical target range

* outlook: there will be a disproportionate increase in net profit due to a lower tax rate Source text - bit.ly/2iGAjoB Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

