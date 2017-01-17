FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY order intake up 25 pct to about CHF 220 mln
January 17, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY order intake up 25 pct to about CHF 220 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Very strong growth in order intake with positive sales performance in second half of 2016

* Preliminary, unaudited order intake figure for full year 2016 of approximately 220 million Swiss francs ($218.58 million) is 25 percent higher than previous year (176.3 million francs)

* Improved growth dynamic in second half of 2016 led to a sales increase of approximately 5 percent to 189 million francs (unaudited) for full year 2016 (2015: 180.6 million francs)

* In addition, Cicor Group was able to reverse downward trend in earnings during second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

