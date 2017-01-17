FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK subprime lender Provident Financial sees FY results in-line with market expectations
January 17, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-UK subprime lender Provident Financial sees FY results in-line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc

* Group expects to report results for 2016 in line with market expectations, with each business meeting its internal forecast.

* Vanquis Bank delivered Q4 new account bookings ahead of prior year

* Total new account bookings for 2016 were 406,000 in Vanquis Bank

* Customer numbers ended year at 1,545,000, representing year-on-year growth of 9 pct in Vanquis Bank

* Consumer credit division sales some 3 pct up on Q4 of 2015

* CCD customer numbers ended year at a similar level to June 2016

* Start-Up loss associated with satsuma has reduced by approximately 12 mln stg in 2016 as business approaches break even

* Satsuma customer numbers and receivables ended year at 55,000 and £18m respectively, up from 49,000 and 14 mln stg at September 2016

* New business volumes increase by approximately 7 pct in Moneybarn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

