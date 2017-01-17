FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Auden says portfolio company OptioPay GmbH further strengthens its position
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Auden says portfolio company OptioPay GmbH further strengthens its position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Auden AG :

* OptioPay GmbH, a portfolio company of Auden ag, has further strengthened its position as a key value driver within Auden's portfolio holdings

* Through this additional funding and pro-rata commitments by existing investors, OptioPay has secured more than half of its 20 million euros ($21.29 million)target for financing round forthcoming in 2017

* In a recent funding, an international banking and insurance group committed to invest in mid-single-digit million euros

* Optiopay's expected valuation in that round has, as a result of recent funding been upward-adjusted, raised to 85 million euros ($90.47 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

