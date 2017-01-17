FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dechra Pharma expresses confidence about its FY expectations
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 17, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Dechra Pharma expresses confidence about its FY expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Trading update

* Issues following unaudited trading update covering half year reporting period from 1 July to 31 December 2016

* Reported group revenue for period increased by approximately 34 pct at constant exchange rate (CER) (56 pct at actual exchange rate (AER))

* Core group revenue growth, excluding benefit from acquisitions, was 7 pct at CER (AER 22 pct); growth in core EU business was 6 pct at cer (AER 20 pct), and 10 pct (AER 31 pct) in North America

* All acquisition integrations are progressing well with revenue contributions from Genera, Putney, Apex and Brovel being ahead of board’s expectations.

* We remain confident in our strategy, our future prospects and our expectations for full year performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.