BRIEF-Micro Focus says HPE COO Hsu to be enlarged firm's CEO after HPE deal completes

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc :

* Announcement regarding proposed CEO of enlarged Micro Focus Group post completion of Micro Focus/HPE Software merger

* Chris Hsu, currently chief operating officer of HPE and executive vice president of HPE Software, will become CEO of enlarged group

* Stephen Murdoch will remain CEO of Micro Focus until completion, and then become COO

* EXPECTS to announce further details of board composition, exec management of enlarged group when prospectus is published in Q3 2017