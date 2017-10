Jan 17 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings Ltd :

* Disposal of the interest in Regent Group’s non-South African assets

* Disposal of Regent Group’s non-South African operations has been declared unconditional

* Disposal of regent group, excluding Regent rest of Africa, remains subject to approval by South African Regulatory Authorities