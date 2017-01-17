FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Space2 and Space3 set final terms of Space2 split in favour of Space3
January 17, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Space2 and Space3 set final terms of Space2 split in favour of Space3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Space2 SpA :

* Space2 and Space3 set the final terms of Space2 split in favour of Space3

* The amount of cash to be assigned to Space3 following partial split of Space2 in favour of Space3 is 152.8 million euros ($162.87 million)

* Space2 share capital after split to be 15.4 million euros

* Space3 capital increase for share-swap ratio of split is set at 15.4 million euros

* For every two Space2 ordinary shares held, the share-swap ratio is one cancelled Space2 ordinary share and one Space3 ordinary share

* For every two Space2 special shares held, the share-swap ratio is one cancelled Space2 special share and one Space3 special share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

