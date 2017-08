Jan 17 (Reuters) - Quabit Inmobiliaria SA :

* Wins claim against Egusa, an urbanistic management company of Alboraia, in a process that started in July 2015

* Says to get back 25.7 million euros ($27.4 million) from Egusa Source text bit.ly/2iC4Jp6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)