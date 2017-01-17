FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ricoh India launches projectors across segments
January 17, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ricoh India launches projectors across segments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ricoh India Ltd

* Ricoh India Ltd says Ricoh India launches wide range of projectors across segments Source text - (Ricoh India Ltd., a leader in the field of Imaging Solutions & IT Services, today announced the launch of a wide range of projectors across segments namely Short Throw Handy Projector, Enter Level Projector and Ultra Short Throw Projector. The launch is in line with the company's commitment to offer new and innovative products for the consumers. ) Further company coverage:

