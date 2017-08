Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC :

* Aroundtown and its subsidiary ATF Netherlands to tap 500,000,000 euros ($534.05 million) perpetual subordinated notes issued in October 2016

* Intends to use amount raised by issue of new perpetual notes to fund Aroundtown's growth strategy and to re-finance and/or repay existing debt