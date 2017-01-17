FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ophthotech on Dec. 16, 2016 announced reduction in personnel is expected to involve about 80 pct of workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp :

* Ophthotech -on dec 16, 2016, co announced that it had determined to implement a reduction in personnel to focus on an updated business plan

* Ophthotech -reduction in personnel is expected to involve about 80% of workforce and is expected to be substantially complete during q1 and q2 of 2017

* Ophthotech -estimates that it will incur approximately $14.4 million of pre-tax charges during first and second quarters of 2017

* Ophthotech -expects to realize estimated annualized cost savings from reduction in personnel in range of $25 million to $30 million starting in q3 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2iI1KPb) Further company coverage:

