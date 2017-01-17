FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods Holdings says Q4 2016 net sales expected to be in range of $408 mln-$411 mln
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods Holdings says Q4 2016 net sales expected to be in range of $408 mln-$411 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc :

* Advancepierre foods holdings inc says q4 2016 net sales are expected to be in range of $408 million to $411 million, including core volume growth of 5.7%

* Advancepierre foods -q4 2016 net income is expected to be in range of $30 million to $34 million, or diluted net income per share of $0.38 to $0.43

* Advancepierre foods holdings inc- q4 2016 adjusted net income is expected to be in range of of $0.51 to $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $409.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Advancepierre foods holdings inc sees full year 2016 adjusted diluted net income per share of $1.69 to $1.74

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2juJN7k) Further company coverage:

