7 months ago
BRIEF-WSI Industries's largest customer issued public disclosure on Jan. 9
January 17, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-WSI Industries's largest customer issued public disclosure on Jan. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wsi Industries Inc :

* WSI Industries - co's largest customer issued public disclosure on Jan. 9 of immediately winding down one of its product lines for which co provides parts

* WSI Industries Inc - does not expect to incur a loss on sale of the inventory

* WSI Industries Inc - co has halted all production of parts related to program and is working with its customer on selling remaining inventory

* WSI Industries Inc - discontinuance of parts will negatively affect future sales, with impact expected to begin during company's fiscal 2017 Q2

* WSI Industries Inc - affected product line represented about fifteen percent of annual sales for company Source text: (bit.ly/2iHPMFg) Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.