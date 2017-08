Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc :

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries - on Jan. 11 co entered into an agreement for purchase and sale of real property with Arc Ksftwpa001 LLC

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc- purchase price for property is US$12.95 million Source text : (bit.ly/2juYEhZ) Further company coverage: