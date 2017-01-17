FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-International Game Technology announced its subsidiary signed agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
January 17, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-International Game Technology announced its subsidiary signed agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :

* Announced that its subsidiary has signed an agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande

* International game technology plc - agreement is an amendment to an existing 10-year agreement effective through to 2023

* Agreement to provide integrated aurora suite of solutions and services to Swiss market

* International Game Technology Plc- under new agreement, IGT will replace current enterprise series system with latest IGT aurora product suite Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

