BRIEF-International Game Technology announced its subsidiary signed agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande

Jan 17 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :
* Announced that its subsidiary has signed an agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
* International game technology plc - agreement is an amendment to an existing 10-year agreement effective through to 2023
* Agreement to provide integrated aurora suite of solutions and services to Swiss market
* International Game Technology Plc- under new agreement, IGT will replace current enterprise series system with latest IGT aurora product suite