FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc :

* Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility

* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC

* Anticipated that co will cease its naphthalene refining activities at follansbee facility in approximately one year

* In addition, co will collect an undisclosed amount of rent and royalties over duration of agreement

* Koppers Holdings Inc says in addition, Koppers will collect an undisclosed amount of rent and royalties over duration of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.