7 months ago
BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding sees IPO of 25 mln shares priced at $21-$23 per share
January 17, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding sees IPO of 25 mln shares priced at $21-$23 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says it is selling 22.3 million shares of common stock, while selling stockholders are selling 2.7 million shares of common stock

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says it will not receive any of the proceeds from the shares of common stock sold by the selling stockholders

* Jeld-Wen Holding - After completion of offering, funds managed by Onex Partners manager and its affiliates will own about 63.4 percent of co's common stock Source text: bit.ly/2j4dmJL Further company coverage:

