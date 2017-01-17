BRIEF-Huntsman Corp to retain textile effects business from planned pigments and additives spin-off

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 7 months ago

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman Corp - has decided to retain textile effects business and exclude it from its planned pigments and additives spin-off

* Huntsman Corp - name of its planned spin-off will be Venator Materials Corporation

* Huntsman Corp - Venator shares are expected to trade on New York Stock Exchange under ticker VNTR after distribution to Huntsman's shareholders

* Huntsman - identified "business improvement opportunities" representing more than $75 million in annual EBITDA

* Huntsman Corp - $75 million in business improvements are incremental to current earnings and are expected to be completed by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

