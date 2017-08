Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mgm China Holdings Ltd :

* Mgm resorts - MGM cotai, Macau is now expected to open during second half of 2017

* Mgm resorts says shifting opening date of mgm cotai from Q2 to second half of 2017 "given the complexity of the design of Mgm cotai" Source text bit.ly/2jF9H61 Further company coverage: