7 months ago
BRIEF-Comerica reports qtrly net income of 92 cents per share
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Comerica reports qtrly net income of 92 cents per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc -

* Qtrly net income of 92 cents per share

* Qtrly net interest income $455 million versus $433 million

* Qtrly net income includes after-tax impact of restructuring charges of $13 million, or 7 cents per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 provision for credit losses $35 million versus. $60 million last year

* Comerica - looking ahead, "Our revenue picture looks brighter as a result of federal reserve increasing its benchmark rate 25 basis points in December"

* For full-year 2017 compared to full-year 2016, expects average loans higher, in line with gross domestic product growth

* Comerica Inc qtrly common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.07% versus 10.54 % lasy year

* For full-year 2017 compared to full-year 2016, expects full-year benefit from December rise in short-term rates to be more than $70 million

* Sees 2017 restructuring charges of $25 million to $50 million, compared to $93 million in 2016

* Says for FY 2017 provision for credit losses lower, with continued solid performance of the overall portfolio

* Over past year, reduced energy loans by over $800 million, or 27 percent, which now represent less than 5 percent of total loans

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2jjCXiR] Further company coverage:

