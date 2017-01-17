FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-- Tiffany & Co has determined approximately $25 million of capitalized costs will not have future benefit to co
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-- Tiffany & Co has determined approximately $25 million of capitalized costs will not have future benefit to co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co :

* Tiffany & Co - has determined that approximately $25 million of capitalized costs will not have future benefit to co

* Tiffany & Co - will record pre-tax impairment charge of about $25 million as a component of selling, general and administrative expenses in Q4 fiscal 2016

* Tiffany & Co - does not expect that any amount of impairment charge will result in current or future cash expenditures

* Tiffany & Co - "identified opportunities to enhance its finished goods inventory management and merchandising capabilities" Source text: (bit.ly/2iIoqyA) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.