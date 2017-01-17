BRIEF-Urthecast enters agreement to sell and operate two satellites in the Optisar constellation

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Urthecast Corp :

* Urthecast enters into binding agreement worth US$180 million to sell and operate two satellites in the Optisar constellation

* Urthecast Corp - customer has also agreed to pay an additional us$30 million for other products and services related to sale of satellites

* Urthecast-Subject to urthecast financing build, launch of remaining 6 satellites in first orbital plane, 8 satellites are scheduled for launch in late 2021