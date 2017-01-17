BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe

* Concert Pharma - FDA informed co that in order to support dose selection for phase 3, adequate washout period required in addition to placebo-control

* Intends to further discuss additional feedback with FDA

* Topline data for ongoing phase 2 trial for CTP-656 in U.S. Expected by year-end 2017

* Topline data from european phase 2 study of CTP-656 is expected by year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: