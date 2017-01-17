FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe

* Concert Pharma - FDA informed co that in order to support dose selection for phase 3, adequate washout period required in addition to placebo-control

* Intends to further discuss additional feedback with FDA

* Topline data for ongoing phase 2 trial for CTP-656 in U.S. Expected by year-end 2017

* Topline data from european phase 2 study of CTP-656 is expected by year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.