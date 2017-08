Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aqua America Inc -

* Sees 2017 full-year earnings per share between $1.34 - $1.39

* Sees 2017 same-system o&m increase of 1 - 2% for full year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 capex of more than $450 million