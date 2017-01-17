FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lithium Americas announces US$174 mln strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp :

* Lithium Americas announces us$174 million strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium

* Lithium Americas - Ganfeng agreed to financing terms in exchange for 19.9% of outstanding common shares of lithium Americas pro-forma

* Lithium Americas Corp - Ganfeng has agreed to purchase, by way of a private placement, 75 million common shares at a price of c$0.85 per common share

* Lithium Americas Corp -following close of private placement, Ganfeng will own approximately 19.9% of company's issued and outstanding common shares

* Lithium Americas Corp- proceeds of private placement will be used to further advance company's Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project

* Lithium Americas - Ganfeng also agreed to financing terms in exchange for right to buy portion of lithium carbonate production from cauchari-olaroz project

* Lithium Americas - Ganfeng also agreed to financing terms in exchange for us$125 million project debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

