BRIEF-Biogen, Forward Pharma to enter into settlement and license agreement

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen and Forward Pharma agree to enter into settlement and license agreement

* Biogen - Biogen to pay $1.25b in exchange for license agreement to Forward Pharma intellectual property

* Biogen - future payment of royalties subject to resolution of ongoing patent procedures in US and EU

* License agreement will provide Biogen an irrevocable license to all intellectual property owned by Forward Pharma

* Biogen - settlement and license agreement does not resolve issues pending in ongoing interference proceeding in U.S. or opposition proceeding in EU

* Biogen - non-refundable cash payment of $1.25 billion will not affect Biogen's 2016 non-gaap financial results