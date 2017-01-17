FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Biogen, Forward Pharma to enter into settlement and license agreement
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Biogen, Forward Pharma to enter into settlement and license agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen and Forward Pharma agree to enter into settlement and license agreement

* Biogen - Biogen to pay $1.25b in exchange for license agreement to Forward Pharma intellectual property

* Biogen - future payment of royalties subject to resolution of ongoing patent procedures in US and EU

* License agreement will provide Biogen an irrevocable license to all intellectual property owned by Forward Pharma

* Biogen - settlement and license agreement does not resolve issues pending in ongoing interference proceeding in U.S. or opposition proceeding in EU

* Biogen - non-refundable cash payment of $1.25 billion will not affect Biogen's 2016 non-gaap financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
